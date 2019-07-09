The Real Trump Tower Meeting Agenda: It Was About Washington's Meddling In Russian Affairs Via The Abominable Magnitsky Act

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, July 9th, 2019

It wasn’t to provide dirt on Hillary Clinton, which the Russian lawyer did not have and never produced. That was a ploy by Robert Goldstone, a British music publicist whose job is to get what his clients want, in this case, a meeting. So, recklessly, he invented the idea of Clinton dirt as a bait-and-switch to get Trump’s people to come to it. He got the lawyer the meeting for her to lobby a potentially incoming administration against the Magnitsky Act, which is why she was in the United States in the first place.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://consortiumnews.com/2019/07/03/mueller-report-gets-the-trump-tower-meeting-wrong-promotes-browder-hoax/

