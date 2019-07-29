The Red Ponzi And Emperor Xi Jinping's Cult Of The State

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, July 29th, 2019

Since then, Xi has engineered an unmistakable shift in policy. At the time he took office, private firms were responsible for about 50% of all investment in China and about 75% of economic output. But as Nicholas Lardy, a US economist who has long studied the Chinese economy, concluded in a recent study, “Since 2012, private, market-driven growth has given way to a resurgence of the role of the state.”

 

 

 

 

 

