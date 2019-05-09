The Red Ponzi Growth Miracle: All Over Except The Shouting

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, May 9th, 2019

For April 2014, Chinese authorities had suggested exports to the rest of the world added up to around $188 billion. In the latest figures released today, total exports in the month of April 2019 were around $195 billion. In five years, exports have grown by a little more than 3%. Not per year, total......Chinese exports last month were down 2.7% from April 2018. For all of 2019 so far, export totals are almost identical to those in the same months of 2018.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

