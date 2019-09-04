The Red Ponzi's Long War Strategy---No Cigar For The Tariff Man

This latest strategy can be labeled as "endurance" because China no longer seems to seek a near-term solution to the trade war. Currently China is neither aiming to quickly reach a trade deal, nor trying to hit back at the US as hard as it can. Rather, China seems to have internalized the trade war as a given fact, and is trying to preserve China's economic resilience under rising tariffs. In the words of the white paper, "China remains committed to its own cause no matter how the external environment changes".

