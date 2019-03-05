The Red Ponzi's Reckoning Begins: China's Largest Property Developer Will Sell All Homes At A 10% Discount

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, March 4th, 2019

The reason for the massive empty inventory glut: to keep supply low and prices artificially elevated by taking out as much inventory off the market as possible. This, however, works both ways, and while it helps boost prices on the way up as the economy grow and speculators flood the housing market with easy money, the moment the trend flips the spike in supply as empty units are offloaded will lead to a panic liquidation of homes, resulting in what may be the biggest housing market crash ever observed, and putting the US home bubble of 2006 to shame.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-03-04/it-begins-chinas-largest-properties-developer-will-sell-all-homes-10-discount

 

 

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.