The Red Ponzi's "Structured Deposits" Eruption: Gambling By Any Other Name

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, October 21st, 2019

The country’s banking regulator laid out tighter rules last Friday on regulating so-called structured deposits, which amounted to 10.8 trillion yuan ($1.5 trillion) as of September. Yields on such deposits are linked to the prices of other assets from foreign currencies to commodities so they could potentially offer higher returns than conventional deposits. The amount outstanding had doubled since the end of 2016, outpacing 27% growth in traditional deposits overall.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.wsj.com/articles/chinas-crackdown-on-risky-deposits-ignores-structural-problem-11571659603?mod=lead_feature_below_a_pos1

