The Rubicon Has Been Crossed---Terminal Political Dysfunction Ahead

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, December 19th, 2019

The left hates Donald Trump and his supporters with an intense, passionate, visceral hatred, and Trump and his supporters feel the same way about the left.  After this, nobody is going to be able to unite this country.  Instead, we are headed for a future of anger, frustration, desperate acts and civil conflict.  The mainstream media and many of our top political leaders have been stirring the pot for years, and the stage is set for an unprecedented explosion of animosity as we approach the upcoming election next November.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/snyder-very-dark-day-american-history

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.