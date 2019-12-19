The Rubicon Has Been Crossed---Terminal Political Dysfunction Ahead

The left hates Donald Trump and his supporters with an intense, passionate, visceral hatred, and Trump and his supporters feel the same way about the left. After this, nobody is going to be able to unite this country. Instead, we are headed for a future of anger, frustration, desperate acts and civil conflict. The mainstream media and many of our top political leaders have been stirring the pot for years, and the stage is set for an unprecedented explosion of animosity as we approach the upcoming election next November.

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/snyder-very-dark-day-american-history