The Seven Collapses Of May

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, June 2nd, 2019

Let’s call a spade a spade: The month of May was a month of collapse.Collapse in bullish narratives, collapse in trade talks, collapse in yields, collapse in technical structures, collapse in rate expectations, collapse in growth projections and yes, collapse in stocks. While the price damage to equities for now seems reflective of a run of the mill correction the larger macro context is screaming danger. Danger that this long business cycle is turning or perhaps has already has turned.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

