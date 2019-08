Consumer credit – auto loans, student loans, and revolving credit such as credit card balances and personal loans, but not housing-related debt such as mortgages and HELOCs – grew 5.4%, or by $208 billion, in the second quarter compared to a year ago, to a new record of $4.06 trillion (not seasonally adjusted), according to the Federal Reserve this afternoon.

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/08/07/state-of-the-american-debt-slaves-consumer-credit-q2-2019/