The Tariff Man Descends Ever Deeper Into The Statist Muck

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, May 30th, 2019

This is the art of the deal as practiced by him who relishes his self-bestowed sobriquet “Tariff Man,” and who explains tariffs this way: “When people or countries come in to raid the great wealth of our Nation, I want them to pay for the privilege of doing so.” Is that clear? Perhaps not, but this is: Protectionism is yet another example of government being the disease for which it pretends to be the cure.

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/the-vast-incoherence-of-president-tariff-man/2019/05/29/aaa26e86-816f-11e9-933d-7501070ee669_story.html?noredirect=on&utm_term=.f0ded9b6be89

 

 

