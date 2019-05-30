The Tariff Man Descends Ever Deeper Into The Statist Muck

This is the art of the deal as practiced by him who relishes his self-bestowed sobriquet “Tariff Man,” and who explains tariffs this way: “When people or countries come in to raid the great wealth of our Nation, I want them to pay for the privilege of doing so.” Is that clear? Perhaps not, but this is: Protectionism is yet another example of government being the disease for which it pretends to be the cure.

