The Third Great Certainty: Death, Taxes And 4.5 Billion Years Of Climate Change

Climate has ALWAYS changed from decade to decade. There was major swings (volatility) during the 1930s. You had the dust bowl during the summer and in 1936 you had record cold. The 1936 North American cold wave which also hit Japan and China still rank among the most intense cold waves in the recorded history of North America. You cannot blame this on soccer moms driving the kids around town. Cars were a luxury in the 1930s still. There is just no evidence of human-induced climate change. There is nobody willing to call them out on this nonsense with just showing the dramatic swings in temperature over the centuries.

https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/climate/climate-change-that-ignores-history/