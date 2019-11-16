The Three Great Certainties: Death, Taxes And Soaring Global Debt--Headed For $255 Trillion

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, November 15th, 2019

There are three certainties in life: death, taxes and that global debt will keep rising in perpetuity. Addressing the third, yesterday the Institute of International Finance reported that global debt has now hit $250 trillion and is expected to hit a record $255 trillion at the end of 2019, up $12 trillion from $243 trillion at the end of 2018, and nearly $32,500 for each of the 7.7 billion people on planet.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/global-debt-end-2019-record-high-255-trillion-330-global-gdp

 

 

 

