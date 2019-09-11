The Trillion-Dollar Military Still Isn't Enough for the War Party

Since the end of the Cold War in 1990, US defense spending has increased 182 percent in nominal terms, and 44 percent in inflation-adjusted terms. In inflation-adjusted terms, defense spending is now about equal with the all-time peak reached in 2011, and the White House's Office of Management and Budget estimates that defense spending will reach an all-time high in 2020.

Source: Office of Management and Budget, Historical Tables, Table 3.2.

https://mises.org/wire/trillion-dollar-military-still-isnt-enough-war-party