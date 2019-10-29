The True Inconvenient Truth---Why Renewable Energy Doesn't Cut It

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, October 29th, 2019

There is a major catch to this analysis, however. The kinds of energy produced by wind and solar are not the kinds of energy that the economy needs. Wind and solar produce intermittent electricity available only at specific times and places. What the world economy needs is a variety of different energy types that match the energy requirements of the many devices in place in the world today. This energy needs to be transported to the right place and saved for the right time of day and the right time of year. There may even be a need to store this energy from year-to-year, because of possible droughts.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://ourfiniteworld.com/2019/10/24/how-renewable-energy-models-can-produce-misleading-indications/#more-44248

