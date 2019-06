So we can't do nanotech and can't mine rare earths and can't do chemicals and can't hire the best computer scientists, and we take orders of magnitude more time to build a factory, a road, or a city, and we want to blame China for our economic doldrums? China saved our economy by low-margin, high-skilled manufacturing that gave us the world's four most valuable companies which took almost all the profits. Who is exploiting whom?

https://www.aier.org/article/huawei-test