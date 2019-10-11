The Turk/Kurd War---Legacy Of Bloody John McCain's Neocon Adventurism

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, October 11th, 2019

The Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA), comprised of former 'Free Syrian Army' (FSA) and Syrian al-Qaeda linked militants (and likely former ISIS members) — now spearheading the ground invasion....Underscoring the absurd contractions of Washington's Syria policy over the course of the past seven years of proxy war, the pro-Turkish Syrian National Army rebels are actually led by Salim Idris (among two other top commanders), the former Chief of Staff of the Supreme Military Council of the FSA.

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/former-us-backed-rebel-leader-now-leading-invasion-against-us-backed-syrian-kurds

