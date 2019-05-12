The Uber Unicorn Undone: This Bubble's Thelma & Louise Moment

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, May 12th, 2019

Then it anxiously entered the starting gates, the “gun” was fired, signalling the most anticipated race had indeed begun as the “Unicorn of Unicorns'” emblazoned with its ticker symbol UBER leaped from the gates – where it proceeded to limp, stumble, then, basically needed to call an Uber to try and at least get it over the finish line. Which was, for all intents and purposes, get a sale at or above the IPO offer level of $45. Hint: it didn’t.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://markstcyr.com/2019/05/12/ubers-ipo-its-different-this-times-thelma-louise-moment/

 

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.