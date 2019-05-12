The Uber Unicorn Undone: This Bubble's Thelma & Louise Moment

Then it anxiously entered the starting gates, the “gun” was fired, signalling the most anticipated race had indeed begun as the “Unicorn of Unicorns'” emblazoned with its ticker symbol UBER leaped from the gates – where it proceeded to limp, stumble, then, basically needed to call an Uber to try and at least get it over the finish line. Which was, for all intents and purposes, get a sale at or above the IPO offer level of $45. Hint: it didn’t.

https://markstcyr.com/2019/05/12/ubers-ipo-its-different-this-times-thelma-louise-moment/