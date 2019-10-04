The Ukraine Fiasco: It All Started With The Washington Sponsored Maidan Coup In 2014

How did the United States become so involved in Ukraine’s torturous and famously corrupt politics? The short answer is NATO expansion, as some of us who opposed that folly back in the 1990s warned would be the case, and not only in Ukraine. The Washington-led attempt to fast-track Ukraine into NATO in 2013–14 resulted in the Maidan crisis, the overthrow of the country’s constitutionally elected president Viktor Yanukovych, and to the still ongoing proxy civil war in Donbass. All those fateful events infused the Trump-Zelensky talk, if only between the lines.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/10/stephen-f-cohen/unasked-questions-about-us-ukrainian-relations/