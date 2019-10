The truth is that in addition to Turkey, the US, the UK, France, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have armed, financed and trained about 250 thousand jihadis from all around the world since 2010 for the purposes of attacking Syria, precipitating a disaster in the region, with repercussions felt in Europe, and committing crimes against humanity.

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/10/25/the-united-states-turkey-and-the-sdf-the-internal-war-between-syrias-enemies/