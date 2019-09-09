The Unmitigated Idiocy Of The Trump/Netanyahu War On Iran

The Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu is one of the world players who pushed Trump to breach the 2015 treaty with Iran. Trump then slapped the severest economic sanctions on Iran ever imposed on any country in the absence of war. Trump went around the world menacing other countries into ceasing to buy Iranian petroleum and threatening billions in fines against any company anywhere in the world that invested in or traded with Iran.

https://www.truthdig.com/articles/netanyahus-miscalculations-about-iran-and-china-will-cost-him/