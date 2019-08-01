The War Channel Does Its Job: Limits National Security To 6 Minutes During 180 Minute Dem Debate

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, August 1st, 2019

That’s six, as in the number before seven. Not sixty. Not sixteen. Six. From the moment Jake Tapper said “I want to turn to foreign policy” to the moment Don Lemon interrupted Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard just as she was preparing to correctly explain how President Trump is supporting Al-Qaedain Idlib, approximately five minutes and fifty seconds had elapsed. The questions then turned toward the Mueller report and impeachment proceedings.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-08-01/liberal-media-freaking-out-over-gabbards-destruction-harris

