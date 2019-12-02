The Washington Think Tank Scam: Foreign Influence-Peddlers By Any Other Name

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, December 1st, 2019

More than a dozen prominent Washington research groups have received tens of millions of dollars from foreign governments in recent years while pushing United States government officials to adopt policies that often reflect the donors’ priorities, an investigation by The New York Times has found.

The money is increasingly transforming the once-staid think-tank world into a muscular arm of foreign governments’ lobbying in Washington. And it has set off troubling questions about intellectual freedom: Some scholars say they have been pressured to reach conclusions friendly to the government financing the research.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

