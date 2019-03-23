The Witch Hunt Is Over---Never Stop Mocking The New McCarthyites

We must never let them forget what they did or what they cost us all. We must never let mainstream Democrats forget how crazy they got, how much time and energy they wasted, how very, very wrong they were and how very, very right we were. Never stop reminding them of this. Never stop mocking them for it. Never stop mocking their idiotic Rachel Maddow worship. Never stop mocking the Robert Mueller prayer candles. Never stop making fun of the way they blamed all their problems on Susan Sarandon. Never stop reminding them of those stupid pink vagina hats. Never stop mocking them for elevating Louise Mensch and Eric Garland.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-03-23/caitlin-johnstone-rages-mock-russiagaters-mock-them-ruthlessly