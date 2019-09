Much has been said about the devastating impact that WeWork's catastrophic failed IPO has had on capital market sentiment, and one needs look no further than the performance of the latest dismal IPO attempt, that of glorified stationary bike with an iPad superglued to it, Peloton, also known as WeBike, to see how profound the investor carnage has been.

