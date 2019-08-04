There Is An Alternative To The Statist Status Quo: The Misean Vision Of A Liberty-Based Social Order

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, August 4th, 2019

To him, and to many Americans, the goal of government is to be an extension of the personal values of those in charge. I saw a speech in which Obama was making a pitch for national service — the ghastly idea that government should steal 2 years of every young person's life for slave labor and to inculcate loyalty to the leviathan — with no concerns about setting back a young person's professional and personal life.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

