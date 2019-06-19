There Ya Go, Mario! Denmark's Entire Yield Curve Has Turned Negative Owing To Hot Money Inflows From Draghi's Funny Money Euros

The entire government yield curve in Denmark is a hair’s breadth away from turning negative, setting a milestone in the history of interest rates as investors wager on more monetary stimulus in Europe.The benchmark yield on Denmark’s debt due 2039, the longest maturity for government securities, dropped to a record low of 0.028% on Tuesday after dovish comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. Denmark pegs its krone to the euro, forcing the central bank in Copenhagen to closely track the ECB’s every step.

