I argued repeatedly that it was nothing but a massive bubble and that the bubble would probably burst when it hit $20,000......Bitcoin crashed from $20,000 all the way to $3,300 by December 2018 — an 83.5% collapse in one year and the greatest recorded asset price collapse in history.The crash of bitcoin was even more dramatic than the infamous collapse of tulip prices in the tulipomania in Netherlands in the early 17th century.

But suddenly, bitcoin is back in the news.

https://dailyreckoning.com/the-biggest-fraud-in-history-2/