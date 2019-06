The third big lie was that tax cuts would pay for themselves........ corporations, which is where the tax cuts were primarily focused, used the tax cuts not to increase productivity, make investments, or grow revenues. Such investment most likely would have resulted in greater economic growth and higher tax revenue, however, the windfall was mainly used to manipulate stock prices through massive share buybacks.

https://realinvestmentadvice.com/the-3-big-lies-about-tax-cuts-the-economic-impact/