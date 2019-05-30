Tip-Toeing On The 200-DMA: Sell Signal Only Ticks Away

There’s a number being whispered among stock market traders, and the whispers just got a little louder.

The number: 2,770.That’s the level where the tumbling S&P 500 Index SPX, -0.69% would trigger a closely watched sell signal, potentially setting off a broader alarm, selling pressure and further falls. The S&P 500’s close Wednesday: 2,783 points — just a few points away.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-stocks-are-dangerously-close-to-a-classic-sell-signal-2019-05-29?mod=mw_theo_homepage&mod=mw_theo_homepage&mod=mw_theo_homepage&mod=mw_theo_homepage&mod=mw_theo_homepage