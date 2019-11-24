Told Ya! New Leaks Prove Douma "Gas Attack" Never Happened

A new addition to the body of leaks which have been hemorrhaging from the OPCW shows that such skepticism was indeed entirely warranted. A leaked email sent shortly before the interim report was published reveals that the chlorinated organic chemicals which OPCW investigators found on the scene were as low as one or two parts-per-billion, meaning, just as Moon of Alabama speculated last year, that they were found at trace quantities.......

https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone/new-opcw-leak-further-vindicates-skeptics-of-establishment-syria-narrative-1cf9d035db8b

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/new-opcw-leak-further-vindicates-skeptics-establishment-syria-narrative