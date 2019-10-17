Top's In! Even SF Bay House Prices Rolling Over

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, October 17th, 2019

In the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area, house prices – as measured by the median price where half of the houses sold for more and half sold for less – dropped 5.4% in September compared to September last year......It was the eighth month in a row of year-over-year declines. The median price in September was down 16.2% from the peak in May 2018 and has now fallen below April 2017. last year:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/10/16/housing-bubble-in-silicon-valley-san-francisco-bay-area-turns-to-bust-despite-low-mortgage-rates-startup-millionaires/

