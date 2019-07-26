Tops In! Softbank Raises $108 Billion For Its Second Delusion Fund

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, July 26th, 2019

According to WSJ and the FT, despite the Uber IPO's embarrassing flop, Soft Bank (the largest single backer of Uber; it is reportedly holding on to its shares) has locked down commitments for $108 billion from Microsoft, Apple, Standard Chartered, Goldman Sachs, the sovereign wealth fund of Kazakhstan and an array of other investors - though the Saudis and Emiratis have balked, they're reportedly still in talks with Soft Bank about a possible commitment.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-07-26/sign-top-soft-bank-raises-108-billion-second-vision-fund

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.