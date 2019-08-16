Top's In! WeWork Filing Marks Peak Financial Lunacy

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, August 16th, 2019

The We Company,” as WeWork now calls itself, which is in the business of burning cash and selling “space-as-service,” has registered with the SEC to go public as soon as next month to get out through the IPO window while the getting is hopefully still good. And its S-1 filing, which became available today, depicts a company that takes corporate speak to a new level...has lost $4.3 billion over the past three-and-a-half years...

 

 

 

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/08/14/in-hilarious-ipo-filing-wework-dreams-of-3-trillion-in-revenue-reports-billions-in-losses-red-ink-massacre-to-come-in-2nd-half/

