Toward The Restoration Of American Liberty---A Manifesto

What must be done to regain our liberty? The first step is for Americans to come to the realization that they are no longer a free people. The second step is for a sufficient number of Americans to fervently desire to regain their freedom. The third step is the repeal, abolition, and end of all mandatory-charity programs, central planning of economic activity, economic regulations, drug laws, and trade and immigration controls. The third step is the dismantling of the national-security state — i.e., the Pentagon, military-industrial complex, the CIA, and the NSA — and the restoration of a limited-government republic to our land. The final step is the repeal of the taxes that fund America’s welfare-warfare state.

https://www.fff.org/explore-freedom/article/the-destruction-of-american-liberty/