Toward The Restoration Of American Liberty---A Manifesto

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, December 5th, 2019

What must be done to regain our liberty? The first step is for Americans to come to the realization that they are no longer a free people. The second step is for a sufficient number of Americans to fervently desire to regain their freedom. The third step is the repeal, abolition, and end of all mandatory-charity programs, central planning of economic activity, economic regulations, drug laws, and trade and immigration controls. The third step is the dismantling of the national-security state — i.e., the Pentagon, military-industrial complex, the CIA, and the NSA — and the restoration of a limited-government republic to our land. The final step is the repeal of the taxes that fund America’s welfare-warfare state.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.fff.org/explore-freedom/article/the-destruction-of-american-liberty/

 

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.