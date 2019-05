The Census Bureau reports today that the trade wars have definitely arrived. In March 2019, US imports from China plummeted by nearly 19% year-over-year. In the entire series which goes back to 1988, there are only three instances where it has been worse for Chinese manufacturers and one of those was a Golden Week month. The other two were in 2009.

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=313961&preview_id=313961&preview_nonce=1b839de21c&preview=true