Trade War Billiard Balls Bouncing: Apple Weighs Moving 15-30% Of Production Out Of China

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, June 19th, 2019

Apple has asked its major suppliers to evaluate the cost implications of shifting 15% to 30% of their production capacity from China to Southeast Asia as it prepares for a fundamental restructuring of its supply chain, Nikkei Asian Review has learned......."A lower birthrate, higher labor costs and the risk of overly centralizing its production in one country. These adverse factors are not going anywhere,"

 

 

 

 

 

https://asia.nikkei.com/Economy/Trade-war/Apple-weighs-15-30-capacity-shift-out-of-China-amid-trade-war?__source=newsletter%7Cmorningsquawk

 

