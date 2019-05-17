Trade Wars Generate Casualties---Global Air Freight Sliding Hard

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, May 17th, 2019

Specifically, TAC Indices, the premier provider of Air Cargo rates around the world, shows Hong Kong to North America air freight rate in Hong Kong dollars versus per kilogram collapsed -42% from November into early April (a total of 17 weeks of declines).

The epicenter of the slowdown is concentrated on routes to and from Asia. Air freight volumes are also slowing to and from North America and to and from Europe.

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-05-13/recessionary-forces-global-air-freight-volume-plunges-sign-economic-stress

 

