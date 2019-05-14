Trade Wars Have Casualties. Too: Soybean Prices Crash To Decade Low

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, May 14th, 2019

Soybean futures fell 25% in 50 weeks since the inception of President Trump's trade war early last summer.

CBOT Soybeans futures plunged to their lowest level in a decade as China on Monday said it would raise tariffs on $60 billion in US goods in retaliation for Trump's decision on Friday to raise duties on $200 billion in Chinese products to 25% from 10%. The deepening trade war has pushed American farmers onto the verge of disaster.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

