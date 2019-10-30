Trucking Volume Hits The Brakes, Consumer Demand Faltering

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, October 30th, 2019

The trucking industry continues to decelerate into year-end at a time when it should be rocketing higher ahead of the holiday season. Old Dominion Freight Line reported 3Q19 earnings last Thursday and warned the domestic economy is slowing. The freight company reported revenue declines Y/Y for the quarter, which was the first drop since 2016.  The rare decline in revenue from Old Dominion is a sign that the domestic economy is faltering, and it's likely being led lower by deteriorating consumer demand. This means the manufacturing recession has successfully transmitted weakness into the consumer segment of the economy, which accounts for 70% of GDP.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/trucking-slowdown-ahead-holiday-season-suggests-consumer-faltering

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.