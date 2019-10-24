Trump Abandoned The Bipartisan War Party, Not The Kurds

Once again, Trump’s common sense threatens to make fools of the American political establishment, including that pompous ass Bolton, who is preparing to cash in with yet another tell-all book by a disgruntled ex-Trump administration official. Indeed, the “revolving door” in the White House has served Trump well as he eliminates the Washington insiders in favor of his own counsel. Trump may succeed in demonstrating the truth of William F. Buckley’s famous observation that America would be governed better by names selected at random from the phone book than by its permanent ruling class. It is that very prospect that induces rage in the forces arrayed against him.

