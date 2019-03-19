Trump Administration's Unhinged Iran Obsession Just Keeps Getting Worse

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, March 19th, 2019

The Trump administration’s destructive Iran policy may be about to get even worse: Under plans recommended by Mr. Pompeo and some White House officials, the State Department would designate Iran’s military Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a foreign terrorist organization. It would be a first instance of the United States designating a unit of another government’s military as a terrorist group; American officials said it could put United States troops and intelligence officers at risk of similar actions by foreign governments.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.antiwar.com/blog/2019/03/19/the-iran-obsession-keeps-getting-worse/

