Trump Administration's Unhinged Iran Obsession Just Keeps Getting Worse

The Trump administration’s destructive Iran policy may be about to get even worse: Under plans recommended by Mr. Pompeo and some White House officials, the State Department would designate Iran’s military Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a foreign terrorist organization. It would be a first instance of the United States designating a unit of another government’s military as a terrorist group; American officials said it could put United States troops and intelligence officers at risk of similar actions by foreign governments.

