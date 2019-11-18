Trump And Zelensky Want Peace With Russia---The Deep State And Its Dem Handmaids Don't

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, November 18th, 2019

Mr. Kolomoisky, widely seen as Ukraine’s most powerful figure outside government, given his role as the patron of the recently elected President Volodymyr Zelensky, has experienced a remarkable change of heart: It is time, he said, for Ukraine to give up on the West and turn back toward Russia.

“They’re stronger anyway. We have to improve our relations,” he said, comparing Russia’s power to that of Ukraine. “People want peace, a good life, they don’t want to be at war. And you” — America — “are forcing us to be at war, and not even giving us the money for it.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/11/trump-and-zelensky-want-peace-with-russia-the-fascists-oppose-that.html

 

 

