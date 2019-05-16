Trump Goes Off The Rails---To Pay Farmers $20 Billion For Farm Disaster He Caused!

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, May 16th, 2019

The Trump administration could make as much as $20 billion available to farmers in a second round of assistance designed to help offset losses from China's latest retaliatory tariffs, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said late Wednesday.

The second installment of trade aid is being modeled after the one last year. USDA pledged up to $12 billion in assistance for 2018 production, mostly in the form of direct payments to farmers stung by retaliatory duties, as well as commodity purchases.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.politico.com/story/2019/05/15/trump-administration-farmer-aid-1446165

 

