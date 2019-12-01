Trump-O-Nomics---The Greatest Nonsense Ever Sold

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, December 1st, 2019

PTJ spoke first, starting with a few words about President Trump, praising him as "the greatest salesman" to ever enter the American political arena. After all, didn't Trump convince the Republican Party - once the party of fiscal piety - that 5% budget deficits 10 years into an economic rebound are necessary to protect the economy. Similarly, didn't he also convince the Fed - "through great moral suasion" - that returning to real negative rates with unemployment at 50-year lows was a necessity?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/dalio-ptj-warn-we-will-kill-each-other-if-our-broken-economic-system-isnt-fixed

 

 

