Trump Understands What Congress Doesn't: Syria Is Not America’s War

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, October 28th, 2019

It needs to be said bluntly: Syria doesn’t matter for U.S. security. The Assad family has ruled Syria since 1971. The regime was allied with the Soviet Union during the Cold War but never attacked America. After steady losses, the Assads even abandoned war with Israel. Rule by father and son has been brutal — like those of assorted American friends: Mubarak, el-Sisi, the Saudi royal family, Bahrain’s al-Khalifas, Iran’s Shah Pahlavi, and even Iraq’s Saddam Hussein, when he was fighting Tehran.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://spectator.org/president-trump-understands-what-congress-does-not-syria-is-not-americas-war/

 

 

