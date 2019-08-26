Trump Vs. Warren: The Coming Gong Show Which Will Blow The Stock Market Sky High

I don’t want to get into the politics of Warren vs. Trump. I see good and bad policy plans from both. What I want to point out is that Trump is the greatest stock promoter of our generation and Warren is openly hostile to the stock market. When polls show them sort of close, what do you think the market will do? I suspect the market wants to crash anyway. Will Trump blame the crash on Warren—putting this all further into the spotlight?

http://adventuresincapitalism.com/2019/08/26/may-just-detonate/