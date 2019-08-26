Trump Vs. Warren: The Coming Gong Show Which Will Blow The Stock Market Sky High

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, August 26th, 2019

I don’t want to get into the politics of Warren vs. Trump. I see good and bad policy plans from both. What I want to point out is that Trump is the greatest stock promoter of our generation and Warren is openly hostile to the stock market. When polls show them sort of close, what do you think the market will do? I suspect the market wants to crash anyway. Will Trump blame the crash on Warren—putting this all further into the spotlight?

 

 

 

 

 

http://adventuresincapitalism.com/2019/08/26/may-just-detonate/

 

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.