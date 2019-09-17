Trumper's Abandon Their Winnebago's---No MAGA In RV Land

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, September 17th, 2019

Last summer something strange started happening in the recreational-vehicle business. Even as President Donald Trump proclaimed “an economic turnaround of historic proportions” and his top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, asserted that “this is a boom that will be sustainable frankly as far as the eye can see,” RV manufacturers shipped out 11.4% fewer vehicles and trailers in June 2018 than in the same month a year earlier. Shipments rebounded in July but turned negative again in August, and have been falling short ever since.

 

 

 

 

https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2019-09-16/decline-in-rv-sales-is-bad-news-for-manufacturing-trump

 

 

