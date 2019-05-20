Trumpian Economics---Backdoor Socialism By Any Other Name

America’s Republican president campaigns against socialism while attempting to implement it. Meanwhile, America’s progressives campaign for socialism while attempting to thwart actual worker ownership of the means of production (e.g. the “gig economy”). Talk about cognitive dissonance!Notice what’s missing from the discussion on both major “sides”: Freedom.

Freedom to move within and across political borders.Freedom to trade within and across political borders. Freedom to plan our own lives and live them instead of turning that power, and that responsibility, over to the state