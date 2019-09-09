Trump’s Afghanistan Debacle: How A Clueless Narcissist Sabotaged Himself

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, September 9th, 2019

The negotiations to bring the war in Afghanistan to a close were probably the closest thing to a diplomatic success that the Trump administration has had in the last two and a half years, so it is fitting that Trump himself destroyed the process by trying to put himself at the center of it. Once again, the president has shown that he much prefers a grandiose spectacle to the slow, unglamorous work of patient diplomacy, and he would sooner dynamite a negotiating process than give up a chance at a photo op. Once again, John Bolton gets what he wants on a major foreign policy issue thanks to the arbitrary whims of a clueless, narcissistic president. In the end, it was Trump’s ego that torpedoed the process:

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/larison/trumps-afghanistan-debacle/

 

