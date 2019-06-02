Trump's Mexico Tariffs Are Borderline Crazy

The legal justification is the situation on America’s southern border, where apprehensions of illegal entrants are around their lowest levels since the 1960s. This is apparently deemed a national emergency – but crackpot legal justifications are a dime a dozen these days. If you can argue with a straight face that an imported Fiat 500 is a threat to the safety of the republic, you can argue pretty much anything.

